Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner With Rumoured Ex Rojean Kar? Here's What He Said

Travis Scott reacted to rumours that he cheated on his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. On October 23, the rapper headed to his Instagram Story and shut down rumours that he allegedly reunited with his reported ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar while dating Kylie. "It's a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos of what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video."

As per The Shade Room, he continued, "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and fictional storytelling." Here, Travis made reference to Kar, also known as @yungsweetro on Instagram, who posted a video clip on her Instagram story that appeared to show Travis on a video clip. After Travis posted his message denying all the cheating rumours, Kar headed to her Instagram handle and posted a long statement in response.

"Okay, so what we're not going to do is we're not going to lie to me because…I've been good. I posted whatever f*****g Story you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn't know you and went along with whatever f******g narrative you guys wanted to no matter how much bulls**t I got from it. But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been with me when everyone's seen you with me when I have pictures and videos of you with me…c'mon. C'mon, sir," she said, according to The Shade Room.

Did Travis spend Valentine's Day with his ex-girlfriend?

After Kar claimed that she spent Valentine's Day earlier this year with Travis, the latter posted an image in response. The pic was a screenshot of a photo from February 14, from his camera roll. "If u weren’t at this table on V day then u weren’t with me," he captioned the photo.

She then responded, "You know he knows god knows she knows[.] F**k all that internet s**t[.] It's a losing battle." She then posted an image of herself and captioned it, "Not gonna do this internet shit anymore. You're so fu****g gross & embarrassing. Byeeeee."

It is pertinent to note that Kylie Jenner has not yet responded to Travis Scott's cheating allegations.