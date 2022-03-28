Did Will Smith And Chris Rock Settle The Feud At Oscars After-party? Rapper Diddy Reveals

After actor Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock across his face at the 94th Academy award ceremony, Rapper Diddy revealed whether the duo settled their feud at the Oscars after-party. The rapper had also tried to take control of the aftermath of the infamous slap while presenting the next award when he encouraged them to solve it as a 'family'.

Moreover, Will Smith was also spotted dancing at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night hours after the video and pictures of the slap went viral on social media. It has now become a new meme template as people present hilarious takes on Smith's actions. On the other hand, Will Smith is being lambasted on social media for his act of violence while some including celebrities defended him by lauding him for standing up for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Did Will Smith and Chris Rock reconcile after the Oscars slap incident?

As per a report from Page Six, rapper Diddy whose real name is Sean John Combs confirmed that the duo has reconciled at the Oscars after-party. The 52-year-old rapper told the outlet, ''That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,'' he reiterated, ''It’s all love. They’re brothers.''

Moreover, as per the outlet, the duo had decided to talk things out after the Academy Awards. Meanwhile, minutes after slapping Chris Rock on the stage due to his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, Will Smith received his first Oscars for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his acceptance speech, the 53-year-old apologized to his fellow nominees as well as Venus and Serena Williams but did not mention Chris Rock.

He said, ''I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees."

On the other hand, as per Variety, the 57-year-old comedian declined to take legal action against Smith over the latter's action. The statement by LAPD, acquired by the outlet, read, ''LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Image: Instagram/@diddy/AP