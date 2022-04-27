Did Will Smith Meet Sadhguru During His Trip To India? Here's All You Need To Know

Hollywood star Will Smith was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Saturday, that is, April 23, 2022. The King Richard actor donned a white shirt and accessorized it with a spiritual thread. Smith was accompanied by a pandit outside the Kalina airport. Several reports suggested that Will was in India to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru post his Oscars slap gate incident with comedian Chris Rock after the latter poked fun at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness.

However, quashing all the rumours, Sadhguru's spokesperson has clarified that the Concussion actor did not meet the spiritual leader during his recent Mumbai visit.

As per the reports by Indian Express, Sadhguru is currently on a global tour to promote Save Soil Movement. The spokesperson also told that Sadhguru is currently in Turkey, so he didn't meet Will. Recently, in a chat with France24, the Indian Yoga Guru opened up about his opinion on Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the 2022 Academy Awards. Terming the Aladdin actor as a wonderful human being, he said that people should not go and express themselves in violent ways in public places.

'Will is a wonderful human': Sadhguru on Will Smith-Chris Rock feud

Sadhguru said, "From what I know of Will, he is a wonderful human being, absolutely wonderful human being. At the same time, does he have the right to go on stage and hit somebody? Absolutely no! Absolutely no in public places, people going and expressing themselves in violent ways must be absolute no, not just for him, but for anybody for that matter".

Sadhguru visited Will Smith's LA Home in 2020

Earlier in 2020, Will Smith had hosted Sadhguru at his Los Angeles residence for the latter's visit to the US. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "The only thing that stands between you and your wellbeing is a simple fact. You have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.” - @sadhguru (Inner Engineering).

He further added, "Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom. Enjoy your motorcycle ride across America!" Have a look:

Will Smith never apologised to Chris Rock, claims report

As per a source by Page Six, Will Smith has not made any apology to Chris Rock personally since the altercation took place at the Dolby Theatre, but he did apologise for his actions in front of the public by releasing a statement on his Instagram handle.

The 53-years old actor took to the photo-blogging site and wrote, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. " Check out the post here:

