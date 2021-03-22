Did You Know Actor Reese Witherspoon Has Played A Mother And Lover To This Actor?

Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson won many hearts with their roles in Francis Lawrence's film, Water for Elephants. While the former played the role of Jacob Jankowski, the latter essayed the character of Marlena Rosenbluth in the romantic drama. Many fans might not be aware that Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson have earlier shared screen space in several other outings. Interestingly, Reese has starred opposite Pattinson as a mother, as well as a lover.

While Reese played the role of Robert's love interest in Water for Elephants, she played the role of the latter's mother in the 2004 drama, Vanity Fair, helmed by Mira Nair. The film follows the story of an ambitious woman, Becky Sharp, (Witherspoon) who relies on her good looks and witty persona to move up through the norms of early 19th-century society. In the drama, Robert Pattinson essays the role of Sir Rawdon Crawley, the younger son of Becky. However, their scenes were later deleted.

Meanwhile, Robert and Reese not only garnered attention for their on-screen romance in Water for Elephants but also hit the headlines after they made fun revelations about each other in interviews. While promoting Water for Elephants, Reese Witherspoon had confirmed that her kiss with Robert wasn’t ‘pleasant’. The latter had told MTV that when he was doing it, he had a really bad cold. He added that his nose was running all over the place, and it was in one of the additional photography scenes that Reese had a wig on. Robert quipped that he had wiped his nose on her wig.

Reese Witherspoon's movies

On the professional front, the actor has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the upcoming computer-animated musical comedy titled Sing 2, written and directed by Garth Jennings. Sing 2 reunites Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Nick Kroll, Tori Kelly, Scarlett Johansson, and Reese Witherspoon with the animated animal characters they voiced in the original musical comedy. She will also be seen in another season of AppleTV+'s The Morning Show. Apart from this, she is roped in for Legally Blonde 3, after heaping comments with her role in the 2001 film Legally Blonde and 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.