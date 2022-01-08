Did You Know Andrew Garfield 'snuck Into' 'Spider-Man No Way Home' Screening Unnoticed?

Andrew Garfield recently opened up about his bond with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, who also played the much-loved character on screen. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor mentioned that the trio shares a relationship like that of brothers. He also revealed that he and Tobey Maguire 'snuck into' the screening of the latest MCU flick Spider-Man No Way Home and were not noticed by fans in the audience.

Andrew Garfield reveals he and Tobey Maguire attended Spider-Man No Way Home screening unnoticed

Andrew Garfield recently revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he 'still can’t believe' that he and Tobey Maguire 'snuck into a theatre on opening night' of the much-awaited MCU film without being noticed by fans. Garfield mentioned that he wore a baseball cap and a mask and attended the screening of the film with Tobey. He said that 'no one knew' they were there is was a 'beautiful thing to share together' for the duo.

Helmed by Jon Watts, the film hit the big screens in December and released in India a day prior to when it was available to the rest of the world. Soon after its release, it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year in India. It saw Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch's and others in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film saw Tom Holland's Spider-Man enlist Doctor Strange's help to rectify the past, as his secret identity is revealed to the world. However, the film takes a turn when Doctor Strange's spell goes wrong and all hell breaks loose.

Tom Holland recently spoke to BBC One about his bond with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and revealed that he is part of a WhatsApp group with them. He told the news outlet that he bumped into Tobey Maguire at a Japanese restaurant and asked him for his contact details, after which he formed the group with the trio. He then hilariously said that he is the only one who has ever spoken in the group and called the other two actors 'other Spider-Mans' as he referred to himself as 'baby Spider-Man'.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013, AP