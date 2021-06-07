Did You Know Birthday Girl Ekta Kapoor Has A Phobia Of Heights And Dark Places?

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most successful producers of India who has made a name for herself through multiple television soaps and films. Her brother, Tusshar Kapoor, had previously revealed in an interview with Desi Martini that she is quite scared of heights and dark spaces. The actor mentioned that she has such a strong image amongst the people that they often forget about her vulnerable side. Ekta Kapoor had also spoken about her fears in the past, where she mentioned that she is sometimes scared of spirits and ghosts.

Ekta Kapoor has a fear of heights?

Ekta Kapoor has lately been in the news not just for her multiple television serials but also for her OTT platform, ALT Balaji. She has been active in showbiz for over two decades now and has delivered multiple hits through her banner, Balaji Telefilms, and Balaji Motion Pictures. The renowned producer also has a younger brother, Tusshar Kapoor, who has worked in multiple Bollywood films in the last few years.

Speaking about his sister’s fears and phobias, Tusshar Kapoor had revealed in an interaction with Desi Martini that she is not very fond of heights or darkness. He stated that she is afraid of these two things and also avoids taking a ride on helicopters since they go up in the air.

Tusshar Kapoor shed some light on Ekta Kapoor's strong image and how it has acted as a mask on her soft side. He said that she is such a good leader and taskmaster that her professional qualities are the only things that come out, in the limelight. He believes that her emotional side, such as her bond and friendship with people, is not well-known amongst the people.

Tusshar Kapoor also shed some light on Ekta Kapoor’s philanthropic activities, which have helped several people in the past. He stated that his sister is constantly donating and is, especially, interested in helping the senior citizens. He added that she keeps pampering them and extending help, which, according to him, is a very kind gesture and comes straight from the heart.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

