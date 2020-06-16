Steve Carell's 'Irresistible' & Other Movies Of Brad Pitt As A Producer; See List Here

Brad Pitt started his journey as a TV actor before becoming a successful actor in many critically acclaimed films. Apart from acting, Pitt has also produced several movies which have received an immense appreciation from fans. These include movies like 12 Years A Slave, The Departed, Moneyball, and many more. Take a look at the number of movies that Brad Pitt is set to release as a producer for the year 2020.

Kajillionaire

Kajillionaire is a crime comedy-drama movie which is directed by Miranda July. The movie stars Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez and Mark Ivanir in pivotal roles. As of now, the movie is scheduled for a September release by Focus Features.

Irresistible

Irresistible is another movie where Brad Pitt is an executive producer. The film is another American political comedy that will feature Steve Carell after his Netflix show Space Force. The film is written by Jon Stewart and along with Steve Carell, also stars Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne and Rose Byrne in pivotal roles. The film is under post-production and is slated to release on June 26. Check out the trailer.

Blonde

Brad Pitt is also an executive producer for the upcoming film Blonde. The film is helmed by Andrew Dominik and is said to be fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe's life. The film is said to based on the novel titled Blonde which was written by Joyce Carol Oates. The film is currently in post-production. The cast of Blonde includes Ana de Armas as Norma Jeane, Lily Fisher as Young Norma Jeane, Adrien Brody as The Playwright and many other acclaimed actors.

What has Brad Pitt been doing in lockdown?

Brad Pitt reportedly donated $1 Million to Color of Change organisation as of now. His ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s had recently donated after being 'deeply affected' by the death of George Floyd. Reportedly, Brad Pitt also joined Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Los Angeles recently.

On the professional front, Brad Pitt was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie starred Margot Robbie, Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad in the leading roles. Post this, he appeared in the 2019 movie Ad Astra for which he was an actor as well as a producer.

