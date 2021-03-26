Did You Know For 'Black Widow', Marvel Studios Considered 49 Women Directors?

Scarlett Johansson, in an interview with The Gentlewoman, revealed a lot about her life, both personal and professional. The interview was set up so that the actor could speak about her character in the standalone film Black Widow while also divulging what she could, about the film. Marvel Studios is recognised for carefully planning out their record-breaking superhero cinematic universe, but did you know that the studio explored as many as 49 female directors for the forthcoming standalone Black Widow film, featuring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, before settling on Cate Shortland? Read on to know what Scarlett Johansson had to say on the same.

Cate Shortland gets chosen among forty-nine other women

After nearly a decade of featuring in other Marvel films, Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson is finally getting a film of her own and Johansson had a big role to play in the selection of Cate Shortland. She said in the interview that Cate Shortland was the underdog of the lot but she was really impressed with Shortland’s film Lore and thus Johansson vouched for her. She said in the interview that it was about the connection and comfort she felt with Shortland and Shortland said that it was the comfort they shared that played a contributing factor in her getting the film.

Scarlett Johansson has shown a mastery of hand-to-hand stunt fighting in her years as part of the Marvel universe, but she's also offered her character, Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, intrigue and humour, the interview said. Cate Shortland, the director of Black Widow, said that what was really amazing about Johansson as an actor was that she can't be fake. There's no way she can portray what she does if she doesn't believe it herself, her co-star, Rachel Weisz, agreed. She is incredibly talented, hardworking, and dedicated to her job. She's a straight shot who's laser-focused on the tale she's sharing, Weisz continued.

Scarlett has earned incomprehensible riches and genuine influence in exchange for her collaboration with the Marvel system. She was the highest-grossing female actor in Hollywood in 2018 and 2019, and she today has the clout of a mogul, able to get films made and select her own directors. Her choice was to stick with Lore director Cate Shortland for her standalone film. Black Widow's cast also includes Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

In the meantime, fans of Black Widow will need to wait for two months for the movie's release. Due to the coronavirus, the film, which was originally expected to be released in May 2021 following a one-year delay, has been pushed back to July 9. It will also be available on Disney+ for an extra fee.

