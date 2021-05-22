Did You Know Harry Potter's Crabbe Was Replaced In The 'Deathly Hallows Part 2'?

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 had made some of the fans wonder about the casting issues. The last Harry Potter film which was released in 2011 saw a sudden change in one of the actors who played the role of Crabbe in the movie. Jamie Waylett was removed and Blaise Zabini starred as a new character in the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Read on to know why was Harry Potter's Crabbe removed from the movie.

Harry Potter's Crabbe was removed in the last part of the movie series

According to a report by BBC, Jamie Waylett who played the character of Crabbe actually landed in serious trouble and was arrested in 2009 for growing marijuana in his family home, and later on, he even pleaded guilty for possessing cannabis and a knife. He was twenty years old at that time and was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work by Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 came out two years later in 2011. 2011 was the same year when Waylett was arrested and found guilty of violent disorder during the London riots. He was even caught holding a petrol bomb and was even charged with a two-year sentence for violent disorder and 12 months of handling stolen goods. Reportedly, Waylett’s first arrest removed him from the Harry Potter movie series and Warner Bros. decided to remove his character rather than finding an actor to replace him.

Instead of following the character arcs of the book, Warner Bros decided to bring in Louis Cordice as Blaise Zabini who becomes Malfoy’s sidekick. Crabbe plays a big role in the book as there is a memorable moment when Drago Malfoy, Crabbe, and Gregory Goyle fought Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione Granger. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 released on July 7, 2011. The film continues the story of the first part of Deathly Hallows which revolves around Harry, Ron, and Hermione's race against time to destroy the remaining Horcruxes. Meanwhile, the students and teachers unite to defend Hogwarts against Lord Voldemort and Death Eaters. David Yates directed the film.

Promo Image: Still from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

