Did You Know, Keanu Reeves' Next Movie After 'The Matrix' Was A Flop Of Epic Proportions?

Keanu Reeves saw himself in a unique situation after The Matrix permanently revolutionised films as a whole. Despite the fact that he has previously appeared in hits, this was a new experience for him. In addition, the actor was able to secure a large sum of money for the sequels. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves received around $250 million for The Matrix series. Reeves' income includes a back-end contract that pays him a share of the film's profits. However, with Warner Bros. betting so heavily on The Matrix sequels in 2003, the corporation could manage it. In truth, each film's declared production cost was about $150 million. Reeves, on the other hand, appeared in a much more costly movie a decade later.

Which of Keanu Reeves' movies was a major flop?

47 Ronin, an adventure fantasy about a gang of masterless samurais, featured Keanu Reeves in 2013. Despite the fact that the film is founded on a true event, the actor portrays Kai, a fictional character who is thrust into their midst. 47 Ronin, directed by Carl Rinsch, is a loose interpretation of the tale rather than a factual depiction, aiming for flair and extravaganza instead. When 47 Ronin was released in theatres, however, audiences were less enthusiastic. As per Box Office Mojo, the film, which supposedly cost $175 million, only made $38 million nationwide. With $113 million in international sales, it fared a little better. However, even a total gross of $152 million was insufficient for 47 Ronin to emerge as a box office success.

None of this, of course, answers why 47 Ronin failed to connect with moviegoers. The film's mix of real events and fantasy elements may have perplexed viewers. Maybe the problem was with Reeves himself. Reeves has a bad track record with period pieces, as much as his audience like him. His work in Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992 basically confirmed it. And his work wasn't going well in 2013. His most recent big-budget flop was a recreation of The Day the Earth Stood Still in 2008. That film, like 47 Ronin, was a big box office disappointment.

Even after a catastrophic failure, a second film is in the plans, but without Reeves' presence. In terms of the actor, he would make a tremendous comeback with John Wick a year later. Despite the fact that 47 Ronin didn't do well in theatres, Reeves was able to reclaim his place on the A-list and win back the affections of moviegoers. He hasn't quit since, including appearances in two John Wick sequels.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM JOHN WICK 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.