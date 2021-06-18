Did You Know Kim Kardashian Almost Ran Away From Her Wedding With Kris Humphries?

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she was almost going to be a runaway bride, before her wedding to Kris Humphries. She spilled the beans on her former marriage at the KUWTK reunion, recently and shared why she got through the marriage. Find out all that the beauty mogul had to share about her 2011 wedding.

Kim Kardashian shares why she got through her wedding with Kris Humphries

At the recent sit-down interview with Andy Cohen for their Final Curtain reunion special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim opened up about her marriage with professional football player Kris Humphries. The 40-year-old revealed that she developed cold feet, just a day ahead of the marriage, which took place in August 2011. However, she felt pressured and decide to get through with it.

The former couple decided to file for divorce in October of 2011, after being married for just 72 days. However, Kim outrightly denied that the wedding was done to boost the show’s ratings. The entrepreneur also revealed that on her wedding eve, during her rehearsal dinner, her mother Kris Jenner had also given her the option to escape but she chose not to do that and didn’t want to be “known as the runaway bride forever”.

The beauty entrepreneur says, “We’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke”. She further added that she also tried to apologise to Humphries multiple times and said, “I tried to. I tried calling him for months”. Kim also admitted that she ended the relationship in the wrong way.

She said, “I was so nervous to break up with someone. I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t - I just didn’t know how to deal. I learned so much from it”. Further on in the conversation, she also spoke about an incident where she bumped into Humphries at a Beverly Hills hotel, while she was accompanied by her husband Kanye West and their daughter North. Kim says, “I saw him and all of his friends got up from the table, we had the tables next to each other. All of his friends got up and said hi to me and he literally just looked at me and like wouldn’t even speak to me”.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

