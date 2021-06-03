Did You Know Lucifer's Tom Ellis Was Roommates With 'X-Men' Actor James McAvoy?

Netflix’s Lucifer is one of the most binge-watched shows. The Sandman, a character from DC Comics', is the inspiration for this show. In the much-acclaimed show, Tom Ellis plays Lucifer, a devil who flees his hometown and runs a nightclub in Los Angeles. While many people are familiar with him from his current role, the majority are unaware of who he is as a person. Talking about the actor, did you know that Tom Ellis and James McAvoy were college roommates?

According to tvovermind.com, Tom Ellis has a great bond with X-Men actor James McAvoy. According to reports, the two met in drama school. Furthermore, James introduced Tom to his ex-wife, Tamzin Outhwaite. And not only was James Tom's roommate, but he was also his best man at his wedding.

Ellis has previously admitted to being envious of McAvoy. As close friends, he said it was difficult to watch McAvoy's success while his own career stagnated. Fortunately, the two kept their friendship and can now rejoice in each other's successes.

Lucifer's creators have lately dropped the show's most recent episode, indicating that the show will now return with its last season. Showrunner Ildy Modorvich has posted a number of behind-the-scenes photographs as Lucifer season 5 premieres on Netflix with eight episodes. Ildy Modrovich, the executive producer, has been quite active on Instagram. She shared several Lucifer behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram account. She also shared her experience filming the show with some photographs. Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, Dennis Haysbert, and others appear in the images. Take a look at the images below.

About Lucifer

Lucifer is a television drama that chronicles the narrative of Lucifer Morningstar, a strong angel in Heaven who is expelled due to his rebellion. He relocates to Los Angeles and opens the Lux nightclub. However, his world is turned upside down when he becomes involved in a murder investigation and meets Detective Chloe Decker. He helps the police solve the murder case with his power to manipulate human beings. Later, he works as a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department, assisting investigators in solving cases. Lucifer Season 5B cast includes Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, D.B Woodside as Amenadiel in the lead roles. Watch the trailer below.

