Did You Know Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit '13 Going On 30' Owing To This One Scene?

Mark Ruffalo was nearly unable to keep up with his 13 Going on 30 co-stars, revealed Jennifer Garner. The actor played the adult versions of his teenage character in the acclaimed 2004 comedy alongside Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer. In one unforgettable scene, all three beautifully dance on Michael Jackson's "Thriller," a track that was all the rage when their characters were younger. Garner joked that this scene was the breaking point for Mark Ruffalo in the film. The actor did not realise that he was being pitted against actors who were all dancers while growing up.

Mark Ruffalo's 13 going on 30 secret

Jennifer Garner's interview sees her describing this incident. "We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out," said Graner while breaking out in a fit of laughter while remembering the situation. She also revealed that Ruffalo had such a hard time with the choreography that he almost made the decision to give up.

Ruffalo responded to Jennifer Garner’s interview comments on the PEOPLE Instagram post saying, “It didn't help that it took me 3 hours to learn what Jen mastered in about 20 minutes!". Further speaking on Mark Ruffalo’s 13 going on 30 character, the actor pointed out that Matty had to be dragged out on that dance floor as well. But after all this time he is grateful he did!". Garner and Ruffalo recently collaborated for their first film together since 13 Going on 30.

In The Adam Project, the two play the roles of a husband and wife and the parents of Ryan Reynolds' character Adam. Reynolds plays a man who travels through time to find his father, portrayed by Ruffalo, and save the world in the upcoming movie. Speaking to Good Morning America, Jennifer Garner revealed her thoughts on working with Mark Ruffalo once again. She said it was wonderful to collaborate with Ruffalo for a film once again. She said that they were playing a married couple and there was an instant warmth and connection between the two of them. She further added that it was a beautiful experience to revisit that relationship from the past once again.

Image Source: Mark Ruffalo's Instagram

