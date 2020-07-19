Did You Know One Of Ryan Reynolds' Ex Wrote A Popular Song About Him?

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most popular and celebrated Canadian actors, entrepreneurs, and movie producers. He went ahead to become the face of the commercially successful movie, Deadpool and the series of the movie and conquered the world of Hollywood.

Having reached sky heights in his professional life, Ryan Reynolds has seen some ups and downs in his personal life. Before getting married to wife, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was in a serious relationship with the American singing sensation, Alanis Morissette. After the two broke up, the singer even wrote a song for Ryan Reynolds. Read ahead to know more about the actor's past relationship with the singer-

Ryan Reynolds was the reason behind a song?

Before Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds got married to actor Blake Lively, he was dating the American singer, Alanis Morissette. Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette began dating in 2002 and got engaged in 2004. But, after giving fans major couple goals, the two decided to call things off between them.

In 2008, Alanis Morissette released her solo album named Flavors of Entanglement. The singer was open about the album being based on her split with Ryan Reynolds during many media interactions. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Alanis Morissette revealed that one song from the album, Torch, was her way of showing her grief over their breakup. She said that she thinks the breakup was one of the most painful moments in her life.

Alanis Morissette said that if she just says that a particular thing is true, then she becomes unbelievably insecure, really broken, devastated, but then she can move through it, toward the next place. But, if she keeps resisting it, then she will stay there forever. Her lyrics from the song, Torch, that say "I miss your neck and your gait / And your sharing what you write," and "I miss your warmth and the thought / Of us bringing up our kids”, clearly shows how broken she was after her breakup with Ryan Reynolds.

On the work front

Ryan Reynolds' voice will next be heard in the animated movie The Croods 2, that is still in its shooting stage. Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in A Christmas Carol, that is still in its pre-production stage. Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 has also been announced.

