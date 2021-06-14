Did You Know Sonu Sood Featured In THIS Chinese Film Alongside Jackie Chan?

Sonu Sood is a popular Indian actor who has lately been in the news for helping numerous people in need, amidst the pandemic. He has worked in multiple successful films and shared screen space with a variety of popular artists including superstars from the south. Did you know that Sonu Sood has even appeared in a Chinese film, alongside legendary artist Jackie Chan? The film, titled Kung Fu Yoga, released in 2017 and was also received well by the people, at the time of its release.

Sonu Sood’s Chinese film from 2017

Sonu Sood is not just a popular actor in Bollywood, but also in the South as he has worked in a series of films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. He is mostly known for playing action-oriented and comical roles while his fans also look up to him for always staying in shape. Not many people are aware that the actor also worked in a Chinese action-adventure film, which was received well in various parts of the world.

The film, titled Kung Fu Yoga, revolves around the life of a Chinese professor, who teams up with an Indian scholar to discover a lost treasure in India. The duo travel across various famous places including a Tibetan ice cave and a mountain temple in India. The film was directed by Stanley Tong and was initially released in the Taiwan language, after which, numerous dubbed versions were launched, to reach a larger audience. Sonu Sood plays the character Randall in the film, who is on a hunt for treasure, with Jack (Jackie Chan). The film also stars Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who goes by the name Ashmita, in this film. Kung Fu Yoga is not just known for its well-choreographed action scenes, but also for its commendable cinematography and hilarious dialogues. The film is also available on Netflix and has garnered a wider audience in the last few years.

Actor Sonu Sood has lately been working on multiple projects, most of which are from the South and Bollywood. He has been simultaneously running a charitable trust which has successfully helped migrant workers, COVID patients, and aspiring students in the past. Sonu Sood has also been successful in providing COVID aid including necessities like oxygen beds, ventilators, and cylinders, while the second wave was at a peak, in the country.

