Did You Know 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures' Star Joe Lara Was A Licensed Pilot?

Actor Joe Lara, known to play the role of Tarzan, died in a plane crash, near Nashville. Did you know that the late star was a licensed pilot? Read on details.

American actor Joe Lara, who became a household name in the entertainment industry after playing the character of Tarzan in the early 1990s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, passed away in a plane crash, on Saturday near Nashville, along with his wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara. Apart from the duo, five other people also died in the unfortunate accident. Lara was a licensed pilot; however, he wasn't qualified to fly. 

Joe Lara was a licensed pilot

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, no one on the plane was qualified to fly it, except for Lara, who did have a pilot's license, but he had not updated his medical certificate since 2017, reported Pop Culture. The medical certification is required every two years. The report added that Hannah, a leader in the Remnant Fellowship Church, also had a pilot's license but was not certified to fly the Cessna. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning; authorities did not release registration information for the plane. 

County officials identified the victims in a news release as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after family members had been notified. Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half-mile-wide debris field in the lake.

The news of Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his wife's death sent shockwaves across the globe. American producer Nicole Hansen tweeted, "My deepest condolences to the family of Joe Lara, my co-star in American Cyborg. Though we had our differences of opinion in many areas, I did have great respect for his work ethic during our time filming the movie in Tel Aviv." Many also shared stills from his movies and remembered the actor. 

(Inputs AP) 

