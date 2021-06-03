Did You Know TMKOC Actor Sonalika Joshi Has Also Worked In Marathi Films?

Sonalika Joshi is a popular television actor who is best known for her work in the SAB TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays the character Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide, on the show, who lives in the Gokuldham Society along with a bunch of other families. The popular show is much-loved, not just for its family-friendly content, but also for the situation-based humour, which keeps the fans hooked, throughout. But did you know that actor Sonalika Joshi is also a famous face in the Marathi entertainment industry as she has worked in numerous Marathi movies, before starring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Sonalika Joshi’s films before TMKOC

Sonalika Joshi, who plays Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide’s wife on the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is not just a renowned celeb in Hindi showbiz, but also amongst the regional industry. In the year 2005, Sonalika Joshi played a key role in a Marathi film, titled Zuluk. The plot of this film revolved around Dr Utkarsh, a successful surgeon, who does not give an adequate amount of time to his family. In the film, Girish Oak, played the role of Dr Utkarsh while Aishwarya Narkar was seen playing his musician wife, Aru. Sonalika portrayed the role of Teju, their daughter, who had a pivotal role according to the storyline. The film Zuluk was directed by Mahesh Deshpande and also received promising reviews from the audience.

In 2006, Sonalika Joshi also starred in another Marathi film, Waras Sarech Saras, which received praise for its comic content. The plot of this movie revolved around a widow who lives a comfortable life after the death of her rich husband. The story takes a swift turn when she subsequently realizes that her husband had cheated on her with another woman. The film Waras Sarech Saras has been directed by Subhas Phadke, who also worked on the story and script of the film. This entertainer stars Anand Abhyankar, Kushal Badrike, Parag Bedekar, and Abhijeet Chavan in important roles, amongst other celebrated actors. This comedy-drama film also put Sonalika Joshi in the spotlight as her work was highly appreciated by the masses.

IMAGE: SONALIKA JOSHI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.