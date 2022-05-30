Did You Know Tom Hanks Has Watched Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots' Several Times?

Veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming and highly-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. While the film is over two months away from its release, its makers are keeping its fan entertained with regular updates. Recently, they unveiled the movie's trailer and introduced Aamir Khan's character Laal. As the movie is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan has seemingly adapted Hank's character with a lot of dedication. However, it is not only Aamir who has watched Hanks' films, but the latter has also watched the Bollywood actor's works in the past.

Aamir Khan is not only known for his impeccable acting skills, but also for breaking his own box office records in India. The actor enjoys a huge fan base not only in the country but in the entire world. As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, Tom Hanks once revealed that he has watched Aamir Khan's works.

In 2014, Aamir Khan was willing to remake Forrest Gump, whose rights rested with director Robert Zemeckis. To win the rights, the Dangal star strived hard to fix a meeting with the director, however, the latter kept on refusing. As Aamir was left with no choice, he decided to meet with Steven Spielberg and ask him to convince Zemeckis for the meeting. Back then, Spielberg was filming Bridge Of Spiess, along with Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks in Germany.

Tom Hanks revealed he has watched Aamir Khan's film

Aamir Khan reached the sets of the 2015 film and met with Spielberg. The Jurrasic Park director further introduced Aamir Khan to Tom Hanks and referred to him as "James Cameron of India." Spielberg called him so because much like Cameron, Aamir Khan is also known for breaking his own box office records. However, Hanks made it clear that he knows Aamir Khan and is familiar with his work as he revealed he has watched his 2009 film 3 Idiots as many as three times.

Aamir Khan further mentioned Zemeckis' refusal to meet with him before Spielberg, however, the director revealed he does not get along well with Zemeckis always. Aamir Khan did not cave and tried hard until he succeeded in winning the film's remake rights.

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and will also see Kareena Kapoor playing his love interest. The movie is helmed by Advait Chandan, while Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures are jointly bankrolling it. The film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Image: AP/PTI