Did You Know Will Smith Was Nicknamed 'The Prince' In High School?

Will Smith is one of the established American artists who has not only showcased his skills as an actor but has also garnered love and appreciation for his numerous albums and songs in his entire career. It is a lesser-known fact that the stage name of the artist, The Fresh Prince, was actually inspired by a nickname from his school days. Read further to know more about Will Smith trivia.

Will Smith trivia

According to an article by Britannica, the stage name of Will Smith, The Fresh Prince, was adapted from his high school nickname ‘Prince’ in order to reflect a more hip-hop sound when he began his career as a musician. Will Smith created an alliance with Deejay Jeffery Townes who then released their first single, Girls Ain’t Nothing but Trouble.

Will Smith’s first role as a lead actor was in the movie Six Degrees of Separation but the movie that became a turning point for the actor was Bad Boys that was released in 1995. Though the movie received mixed reviews, it made more than $100 Million worldwide, catapulting the actor to stardom.

In 1997, he made his first studio album Big Willie Style, which included a song Gettin’ Jiggy, that bagged him a Grammy in 1999.

Will Smith became a millionaire before he turned 18 and as per the reports, the actor freely spent his money for a couple of years that led him to a tax debt of over $2 million. He then came up with a television series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that successfully ran for six seasons.

He also became a part of the ensemble cast of the movie Independence Day that became the second highest-grossing movie in history at that time making Will Smith's rise to success as a promising actor.

Will Smith also turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix as he could not understand the concept of the film when he read the script. He then opted for Wild Wild West that did not receive much love from the fans as well as from the critics.

Will Smith’s movies

Some of the most popular Will Smith’s movies include Where the Day Takes You, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Six Degrees of Separation, The Pursuit of Happyness, Men in Black 3, Men In Black, Men In Black 2, The Secret Life of Bees, Spies in Disguise, Enemy Of The State, Ride or Die, Shark Tale and a variety of other movies.