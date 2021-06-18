Did Zoë Kravitz Make Channing Tatum Change His Choice In Footwear? Find Out

Channing Tatum seems to have given up on his once favourite footwear – Crocs. This comes after he received serious advice from his director Zoë Kravitz. The two sat for a recent interview and while at it, Zoë shared the reason as to why she asked Tatum to stop wearing the popular footwear. Find out all they had to share as you read further.

Channing Tatum stopped wearing Crocs because of Zoë Kravitz

Tatum and Kravitz were recently a part of an interview with Deadline, as the former is all set to play the lead character in Pussy Island which is also Zoë Kravitz's feature directorial debut. They shared that while meeting for the very first time, Zoe advised Tatum to get rid of the clog-shaped footwear from his wardrobe. He told the outlet, “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me, and I never wear Crocs anymore...”.

The Magic Mike actor says that he quite liked the footwear for a while and within one interaction, Zoë was able to convince him against it and he agreed too. The latter says that she was trying to be a good friend and also said that the style of shoe, doesn’t really suit Channing. She went on to confess in front of the actor that while there are several others who can pull of Crocs effortlessly, she wasn’t too sure if he was one of them.

Further on talking about how he got on board the movie, Tatum shared that he was shocked when Zoë called him, and he wasn’t acquainted to her at the time. The actor shared that he had seen High Fidelity, which was produced by her but didn’t know that she was moving forward to a higher level and was planning to direct. Pussy Island has been written by Zoë Kravitz along with ET Feigenbaum and will chronicle around a cocktail waitress, who encounters with something menacing on the private island, of a philanthropist and tech mogul played by Tatum.

Image: Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Instagram

