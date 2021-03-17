Diego Calva Joins The Ensemble Cast Of Damien Chazelle's Next Directorial 'Babylon'

Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming project is titled Babylon with actors Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as the leads. The period drama will release next year, in 2022, and is currently in development at Paramount Pictures. Damien Chazelle has added a new cast member to the period drama film, and here is everything you need to know about the latest actor to join the team as well as the upcoming period film.

Diego Calva to join the Babylon cast

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, The Inmate actor Diego Calva is all set to be a part of the ensemble cast of Babylon, which is a film set in the 1920s. Calva will be joining other actors like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li in the film that will have the director of La La Land Damien Chazelle at its helm. Chazelle’s Oscar-nominated La La Land star Emma Stone was originally set to star in Babylon but was replaced by Robbie. The project, which is set for a Christmas Day 2022 release is an R-rated drama, set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies. The drama will be bankrolled by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt.

The Mexican actor, Diego Calva has previously starred in the Netflix show titled Unstoppable and will appear in the upcoming season of the streamer’s Narcos: Mexico as well. He has also been a part of I Promise You Anarchy, which was screened at the Contemporary World Cinema section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. He featured alongside fellow Mexican actors like Eduardo Eliseo Martinez, Shvasti Calderón, Oscar Mario Botello among others.

Babylon plot

Babylon is set in the late 1920s, during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, and tells of the rise and fall of multiple characters. It will feature a mix of real-life as well as fictional characters. The script of the movie is being written by Damien who included historical characters in his film like Clara Bow but has been reworked to be more fictional in nature. Robbie and Pitt are playing stars finding varying degrees of success with the transition.

Image Credits: @movieoficial Instagram account