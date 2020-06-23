Diet Prada Accuses Kylie, Kendall Jenner Of Not Paying Garment Employees

Fashion watchdog social media page Diet Prada, which is on a mission to expose copied design has shared a piece of explosive news about the Jenner sisters on their social media. According to the social media page, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner owe some money. The news is about their garment line Kendall and Kylie. The social media handle claims that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner seemed involved in the line earlier, however, they seemed to have moved on to makeup brands and modelling assignments.

ALSO READ: Diet Prada Calls Out Fashion Magazine For Turning Deepika Into A 'prop' For Scarlett; See

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner controversy

The social media handle, Diet Prada stated the role of COVID-19 in the changing dynamics of the brand. They mentioned, “Global Brands Group, who run the label behind the scenes, announced back in March that due to COVID, outstanding SS20 production for their brands would be cancelled with suppliers, some of which had already been produced. Garment workers are some of the most vulnerable people in the world, even outside a pandemic, and COVID threatened more than just their health.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Goes On Drive With Rumored Beau Fai Khadra, Harry Styles Joins Them

The social media page titled Diet Prada further added, “Slow retail sales led to stores cancelling vendor orders, which led to vendors cancelling factory orders. This turned into lost capital for the factories, which leaves garment workers, who are often on the brink of poverty, not getting paid. Orders were cancelled that had already been produced, also leaving factories on the hook to raw goods suppliers.” [sic]

Diet Prada also mentioned, “Many stores are already reopening post-COVID and will start making money again. Factories, however, are stuck waiting on payment for old merchandise that might never ship out. When we talk about sustainability, we need to be thinking beyond brands using organic cotton. The systems themselves are unsustainable— the ease at which they fell apart in a real crisis further illustrates this.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Diet Prada Founders' Amazing Journey To Becoming The Fashion Industry's 'copycat Busters'

Is Kylie a billionaire?

In 2019, Forbes magazine gave Kendall Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner the tag of the world's youngest self-made billionaire. Kylie Jenner was recently in the news after Forbes magazine claimed that she lied about her Billionaire status. However, earlier this year, the publication accused Kylie Jenner of inflating figures and 'forging' tax returns of her cosmetics company. According to reports, she exaggerated the size and value of her cosmetics company for years. Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand as well as her endorsements, reportedly, also helped her secure the number one spot on Forbes 2020 Celeb 100 list for the world's highest-paid celebrity in terms of her annual pay.

ALSO READ: What Is Makeup Mogul Kylie Jenner's 'remedy For Everything'? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.