Dionne Warwick Reflects On Leonardo DiCaprio's Alleged '25 Year' Dating Rule; 'His Loss'

Leonardo DiCaprio is among the most popular Hollywood actors of all time and as the actor had been dating Camila Morrone for a long time, recent reports claim that the duo has parted ways. While numerous celebrities took a dig at the Titanic actor for dating girls below 25 years of age, American singer and actor Dionne Warwick recently reacted to the reports and extended a message to the actor via social media.

Dionne Warwick reacts to Leonardo Dicaprio dating girls below 25 years of age

Dionne Warwick recently took to her official Twitter handle and shared a note in reaction to Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured 25-year dating rule. In the tweet, she mentioned how she heard about the rumour and referred to the actor stating what he was missing in life. Here’s what she stated-

I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the rumours about the actor pursuing Gigi Hadid took the internet by storm. The report by People claimed that the duo were not dating as of now. “They are getting to know each other. Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi. They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

On the other hand, DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had been together since 2017 and made multiple public appearances together, including Cannes, the music festival Coachella and more. Moreover, the duo marked their Oscars debut in 2020, and Leonardo DiCaprio brought a date for the first time since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005. The duo sparked dating rumours when they both were spotted together leaving Morrone’s home in Los Angeles back in 2017. They were later seen enjoying a holiday together in Colorado along with Tobey Maguire and his two kids. Though Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone never made their relationship official, their PDA was proof of the romance brewing between them.

Image: AP