Diplo Wishes Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner 'all The Love' Amid Couple's Divorce Battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ended their four-year-long marriage last week. The couple shared a joint statement, leaving their fans in shock. Now, amid Joe and Sophie's ongoing divorce, Diplo, who accidently livestreamed the ex-couple's private wedding, has opened up about their divorce. The DJ, during his appearance on a talk show, revealed his reaction and sent the ex-couple his love.

How Diplo reacted to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce?

The DJ appeared on a talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday. At the show, a call asked him, "What was your reaction to the news of Joe Jonas' divorce?" To this, Diplo said, "I wish them all the love. Because I think they have some children."

Diplo DJed at Joe and Sophie's wedding in 2019. However, ahead of their lavish wedding, the couple exchanged vows in a private and intimate ceremony which was attended by their family and close friends including Diplo.

Joe Jonas issues clarification after Sophie Turner sues him for 'abducting' their daughters

After Sophie Turner sued her estranged husband for wrongful retention of their two daughters - Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old, the singer has reacted to the claims. The singer's representative told E! News that it's misleading and children were not abducted. "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

The statement added that Sophie is making claims only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and remove the children from the USA permanently. "After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently," the rep told E! News.