Director Antoine Fuqua Defends Will Smith's Slap Incident As 'one Bad Moment': Read

Hollywood actor Will Smith is all set to make his acting comeback with the upcoming film Emancipation. The movie would mark the actor's first outing after his feud with comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

As the film is a few weeks away from its release, its helmer Antoine Fuqua is reportedly hoping that the audience will look past Smith's infamous slap incident.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Antoine Fuqua revealed the makers never talked about Emancipation "not coming out" but they had to assess the situation and eventually decided to postpone it. The director further said that he wanted people to watch the film and defended Smith saying what the upcoming film reflects is more important than Smith's "one bad moment."

He said, "My conversation was always, 'Isn't 400 years of slavery, of brutality, more important than one bad moment?' We were in Hollywood, and there's been some really ugly things that have taken place, and we've seen a lot of people get awards that have done some really nasty things."

Fuqua added that the distributors of the film considered several factors and made a decision to release the movie first in theatres and then on OTT. The director added he is nothing but grateful for the decision.

During the chat, he addressed Smith's outburst on Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 and revealed that it did not feel real to him. Fuqua added that he has not met a "nicer human being" than Smith and revealed that the latter was "kind to everyone" on the sets of the movie.

More about Will Smith's feud with Chris Rock

Will Smith and Chris Rock's feud became one of the major takeaways from Oscars 2022. As the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, Smith marched to the stage and slapped him. He also received the award for Best Actor later that night. Following the incident, Smith faced a lot of backlash from many celebrities and fans and was eventually banned from the Academy. A few months later, Smith also shared a video apology to Chris Rock and his family.

Image: AP