Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Character Didn't Have Superpowers For This Reason

Scarlett Johansson’s forthcoming movie The Black Widow has created curiosity among her fans. The Avengers: Endgame was one of the highest-grossing films of the decade and the sudden death of Black Widow in the film left the fans upset. However, director Cate Scotland of the upcoming film Black Widow spoke about how Natasha Romanoff was the only character in Avengers without superpowers.

Why Black Widow had no superpowers

In an interview with Total Film, director Cate Scotland said that Black Widow’s lack of strength is her true strength. She explains that she saw it as a strength because Natasha had to dig deep to get herself out of hard situations and was always stuck in difficult situations. According to a news portal, Cate revealed that she took inspiration from real-life situations for the film. One of them was about how women travel by train and what happens when they are attacked. As reported, Natasha is resilient and strong on the inside even though there are hurdles. Scotland further added that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has no shades of grey. The women are strong and are assassins, however, their abuse remains alive.

Scotland concluded by saying that Black Widow does not just fly and get out of situations. However, you get to see her grit and determination. According to the news portal, Florence Pugh who plays Natasha’s sister Yelena Belova said that the film is about how women received unintentional hysterectomies from the age of eight.

The news portal also mentioned that Johansson stated that the upcoming film will give resolution to the fans for the character. She assured that they will honour her death in the Avengers: Endgame. As reported, Black Widow is scheduled for a theatrical release in November 2020.

About Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is one of the leading actresses of Hollywood. Since 2018 she has reportedly been the world’s highest-paid actress. She made her debut in the comedy film called North that released in 1994 and gained recognition ever since. Scarlett has appeared in films such as The Horse Whisperer, Ghost World, Her, Under The Skin, Lucy and Ghost in the Shell. Fans are waiting for her upcoming film Black Widow.

Image Credits: Black Widow Instagram

