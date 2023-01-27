Director Chinonye Chukwu Addresses ‘misogyny Towards Black Women’ After 'Till' Oscars Snub

Chinonye Chukwu, who is the director behind the critically acclaimed film Till, expressed her frustrations following the Oscars snub. While taking to social media, Chinonye Chukwu voiced her disapproval of the Academy’s choice to snub Till. However, she pointed out a silver lining as well.

Chukwu took to Instagram and said that the many industries of the world are “aggressively committed” to keeping the standard of “whiteness” on top of the status quo while constantly engaging in misogyny against black women.

The ‘Clemency’ director then followed up by saying on a positive note that she is grateful for her ability to foster joy regardless of what might come her way.

"We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women," said the director. She added, "And yet, I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life. Regardless of any challenges or obstacles, I will always have the power to cultivate my own joy, and it is this joy that will continue to be one of my greatest forms of resistance."

Till’s Oscar’s snub

Chinonye Chukwu’s Till was in the race for several nominations at the 74th Academy Awards. However, it was snubbed entirely and didn’t score even a single nomination. Chukwu failed to secure a nomination while male directors such as Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh, and Todd Field dominated the nominations.

While actress Danielle Deadwyle earned a lot of praise for her performance in Till as Mamie Till-Mobley, she didn’t earn a nomination for Best Actress. Similarly, Chukwu was also expected to land a nomination for Best Director.

Danielle Deadwyle earned a BAFTA nomination for her role while earning a Critics' Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The film was honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.