Director Colin Trevorrow Compares 'Jurassic World: Dominion' To Bourne And Bond Movies

Jurassic World: Dominion is coming soon to theatres and the makers of the movie are revealing interesting facts about the film slowly that are constantly hitting the headlines. The director of the final conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, Colin Trevorrow in a recent interview revealed that the movie will be a science-fiction thriller much like the Bond movies. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to release next year on June 10, 2022.

Colin Trevorrow who directed the first part of Jurassic World is now back to direct the end of the trilogy. Colin has not revealed the details regarding the plot but has confirmed that Jurassic World: Dominion will be an epic conclusion to the trilogy as well as the entire franchise. In an interview with Collider, Colin at first revealed the locations of the movie like UK, British Columbia and Malta but then added that there is another location which he can't disclose as of now as it is related to the ecological environment of the film. Furthermore, he said that the film has got a few spy movies like Bourne and Bond and the film can be called a science thriller with dinosaurs.

Colin has worked with co-writer Emily Carmichael in this movie. Talking about the spoilers which got revealed from the toy sales, Colin said that people have already guessed that there will be a feather on the dinosaurs but there's much more than that in the film. He added that he wants the people to watch the film for the great story. More to the point, he said that people have already seen what dinosaurs look like and if there isn't a good story then we all are wasting time.

Plenty of exciting news has been revealed around Jurassic World: Dominion. Actors like Laura Dern, Sam Neil, and Jeff Goldblum are added in the cast. Other actors like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson and BD Wong will also reprise their respective roles. Not much details regarding the plot of the film have been revealed but the film is confirmed to arrive in the year 2022.

