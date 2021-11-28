Director James Gunn Reveals Why He Didn't Want Joker In 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn's follow up for the 2016 DC movie The Suicide Squad, introduced several new members to the Task X Force. Although the movie had several titular characters introduced, fans wondered why Jared Leto's Joker wasn't a part of the movie. The Clown Prince of Crime joined the DCEU back in 2016 when Leto appeared in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Despite minimal screentime, the look of Leto's Joker was quite popular although the response by the audience wasn't that great. James Gunn, in a recent interview, explained his reason for not featuring Joker in his rendition on The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn reveals why Joker wasn't in The Suicide Squad

As per Screenrant, In a new interview with Desde Hollywood, James Gunn opened up about the decision to leave Leto's Joker out of the movie. He mentioned the excellent work others have done in adapting Joker and wanting to bring different unexplored characters on screen as reasons why his movie The Suicide Squad didn't feature the Joker.

Gunn said, "There's all sorts of other characters I'm interested in doing. Joker isn't really one of them. He's been done well so many times by so many people. I am much more interested in taking characters who haven't fully had their shot, or people who I [connect with]."

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The movie stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. In the film, a task force of convicts is sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro.

A spin-off series based on John Cena's character Peacemaker from the movie is all set for release. Gunn will write all eight episodes of the Peacemaker series and will direct five episodes. The post-credit scene in The Suicide Squad also gave the audience a glimpse of the upcoming Peacemaker series. A peacemaker who was gravely injured by a bullet shot by Bloodsport was shown to be admitted to a hospital in the post-credit scene.

(Image: Instagram/@thesuicidesquad/@dceufilm0