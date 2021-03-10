Director Lee Isaac Chung's 'Minari' Scores Six Nominations At BAFTAs 2021; Check List

Minari, the drama film about a Korean American immigrant family, has received BAFTA 2021 nominations in six categories. The nominations were announced on March 9. Minari was listed in categories of Best Director, Best Film not in the English language, Best Casting, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Score.

Minari scores 6 BAFTA 2021 nominations

One of the nominations includes Lee Isaac Chung for Best Director, who will compete with directors such as Thomas Vinterberg of Another Round, Shannon Murphy of Babyteeth, Chloe Zhao of Nomadland, Jasmila Zbanic of Quo Vadis, Aida? and Sarah Gavron of Rocks. Next, in the Best Film not in the English Language, Minari, which has most of its dialogues in Korean, will compete with Denmark's Another Round, Russia's Dear Comrades! France's Les Miserables and Bosnia's Quo Vadis, Aida?

Actor Youn Yuh Jung has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress. She played the role of a livewire grandmother Soonja in the film. This is her first BAFTA acting nomination and she is pitted against Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Dominique Fishback for Judas and the Black Messiah, Ashley Madekwe for County Lines, Niamh Algar for Calm With Horses and with Kosar Ali for Rocks.

Eight-year-old Alan Kim has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor among six candidates. He portrayed the role of a 7-year-old grandson David in the film. He also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor for his performance in Minari. He accepted the award with an emotional speech. He said, “First of all, I’d like to thank the critics who voted and my family…oh my goodness, I’m crying.” Take a look at Alan Kim's speech below.

Minari has already won for Best Motion Picture in a Foreign Language at the 78th Golden Globes. The BAFTAs 2021 are scheduled to take place on April 11.

More about Minari

Minari is a drama film written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Minari's cast includes Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton. The movie is based on the director’s real-life experiences. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.7 out of 10.