Disney-acquired Companies Denounce 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Ahead Of Employees' Walkout

Ahead of a large-scale in-person as well as the virtual walkout of employees on March 22, 2022, major Disney acquired companies publicly denounced the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill a.k.a Don't Say Gay Bill. On March 8, Florida’s state senate passed the bill which will restrict teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to the early grades in schools. The bill posed a threat to the LGBTQIA community, deeming it as anti-LGBTQ legislation and caused an uproar of protest.

Amongst the chorus of protests, Disney's soft handling of the bill that threatens not only its cast but, also a large number of its employees did not go unnoticed by the workers. Moreover, an Orlando Sentinel report suggested that the company has also donated financial aid to all the sponsors and co-sponsors responsible for the bill, according to a report from Variety. In response to the same, a group of employees planned a walkout to demand a better response from The Walt Disney Company and protect its employees in Florida from the bill.

The walkouts were planned from March 15 to March 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m followed by a 'full scale walkout' on March 22. Ahead of the same, Hulu, National Geographic, Disney Plus and more announced their stance on the bill via their official social media handles.

Disney companies denounce 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney acquired streamer Hulu took to its social media handle to issue a statement that read, ''We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, storytellers, families, friends, and fans who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives,” the Hulu account tweeted. “We remain committed to telling inclusive stories that unite us and celebrate the diverse LGBTQIA+ community.”

Similarly, Disney+ issued a statement that echoed Hulu, ''All legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA community — especially legislation that targets and harms young people.''. Additionally, Pixar revealed their stance a week ago as they tweeted, ''All of us at Pixar stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans around the world who are targeted by laws that marginalize and diminish their identities and lives.'' Marvel Entertainment, National Geographic, Disney Cruise Lines, ABC Network and more shared similar sentiments.

