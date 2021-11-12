Disney Announces Release Dates Of Upcoming Flicks 'Disenchanted' & 'Cheaper By The Dozen'

Online streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar organized its first-ever global event called Disney+ Day as a way of expressing gratitude to its fans and celebrating the films and shows that stream on the platform. Many new shows along with some classic movies and shows were announced during its marathon morning of announcements which were going to grace the platform. The sequel of the 2007 film Enchanted as well as the reimagining of the 2003 film Cheaper By the Dozen release dates were also revealed at the event.

Disenchanted release date

The event treated the fans with the release date of the hotly anticipated upcoming film Disenchanted which serves as a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. the movie will arrive in the fall of 2022. The original cast is set to reprise the role and add their magic to the new setting of Monroeville suburbs where Giselle, Robert, and Morgan moved to.

Disney confirmed the same via its official social media handle by writing, ''Magic is in the air #Disenchanted is coming to #DisneyPlus Fall 2022 and you can stream Disney's #Enchanted NOW! #DisneyPlusDay'' Adam Shankman is set to direct the musical sequel as the movie will stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Giving another surprise to the fans, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey appeared on the screens during the Disney Plus Day event and gave a taste of the magic that the fans are about to relive next year.

In an interview with Variety, Patrick Dempsey opened up about the movie by stating, ''To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting. We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.''

Cheaper by the Dozen reimagining

Reviving another hit movie from the 2000s, Disney is bringing back Cheaper by the Dozen by introducing a new 'blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business.' The original Cheaper by the Dozen flick was released in 1950 followed by a 2003 remake and a 2005 sequel of the same name. So far, actor Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff have been confirmed to be a part of the revival venture.

