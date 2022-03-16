Disney Employees Plan Protest Against Company's Handling Of Florida's 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill

Following the passing of a controversial bill in Florida, referred to as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, a group of Disney employees have announced an in-person and virtual workout in response to the company's handling of the bill. The employees have sent an open letter to the company and CEO Bob Chapek who earlier apologized to its employees for failing to comprehend the threat the bill poses to the LGBTQIA+ community at large.

For the uninitiated, the bill restricts educational institutions from teaching and having an open conversation about the LGBTQIA+ community in early grades.

Notably, Marvel, owned by Disney, earlier denounced the bill by issuing a statement that read, ''We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community.''

Disney employees' protest against company's handling of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

As per a report from Variety, the open letter was posted via a Twitter handle named Disney Walkout with the tagline 'We Demand Better'. The letter was posted with the caption, ''The LGBTQIA+ workers and allies at The Walt Disney Company are standing in solidarity together over the coming weeks. Here is our open statement and website.'' with the hashtags '#DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #WhereIsChapek'.

An excerpt from the open letter read, ''We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in Florida, who will be directly harmed by this new law and yet still required to perform their duties for a company that not only failed to prevent, but also tacitly funded it. This becomes especially concerning when you consider that TWDC is requiring even more employees to work and live in Florida, making even more Cast Members targets for this hateful law.''

The post also included a website called https://whereischapek.com where the group of employees provided details of the walkout which will started on March 15 during the 15-minute break period. The scheduled walkouts, respective of employees' timezones, will continue daily from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m till March 21. Additionally, as per the outlet, the organizers have planned a 'full scale walkout' on March 22.

The LGBTQIA+ workers and allies at The Walt Disney Company are standing in solidarity together over the coming weeks. Here is our open statement and website.https://t.co/hdvFds7Bw6

Petition: https://t.co/B6OWRGmlTF#DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #WhereIsChapek pic.twitter.com/uhQLMl5FJG — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 14, 2022

The open letter pointed out the company's failure to take into account the gravity of the controversial bill that will not only affect the cast members but the employees. Moreover, despite the CEO Bob Chapek apology note, the group of employees outlined a list of demands including ceasing campaign donations to listed politicians who were involved in the creation of the Don't Say Gay bill, transparency in Disney's efforts to protect its employees from the bill and ensuring safety of employees in Florida.

To all employees who were able and comfortable to stand in solidarity for 15 minutes today, thank you so very much.



To those outside of Disney who have shared around this important moment for LGBTQIA+ Disney employees, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



Tomorrow awaits... — Disney Walkout (@DisneyWalkout) March 15, 2022

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP