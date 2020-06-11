Disney Fans Ask For The Popular Ride 'Splash Mountain' To Be Re-themed

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, in the United States has triggered a worldwide protest against racism. Many activists are pointing out how even popular culture has been promoting racism in the minds of the people. The latest one to come under the radar is Disneyland’s ride, Splash Mountain.

Fans want Splash Mountain to be re-themed

Splash Mountain is one of the most loved rides in Disneyland but is also considered widely racist among many. The ride is a mainstay at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. The ride stars characters from the 1946 film, Song Of The South. Even back then, the film was criticised for its stereotypical views on black men.

Several fans have been taking to digital platforms including online petitions to ask Disney to re-vamp the ride. Fans want to keep the ride but they want to re-theme the ride. A popular suggestion for re-theming the ride was for making it based on the film, The Princess and the Frog. The movie also happens to be one of the first films to bring in a black princess.

The 1946 film, Song Of The South has been criticised for its romanticised view on the post-Civil War South. The stories in the film are told by an old black man named Uncle Remus. Many critics have pointed out how the stories have racist stereotypes embedded in them. Even on the Splash Mountain ride, Uncle Remus does not appear anywhere but all the animals that one can see along the ride speak the same dialect.

Even years later, when Disney added several of their classic films on their digital streaming platform, the company decided to not release Song Of The South. Even after unearthing several forgotten films that were initially released decades ago, Disney still decided to keep Song Of The South. The film did not get a release in the US all due to its racial stereotypes.

Due to the worldwide protest against racism, several activists have been pointing out how art and culture have paved the way for racism in society. Even classics like Dumbo now come with a warning on Disney’s streaming platform. Several other production houses have come forward and added that they will be following the same from now on.

