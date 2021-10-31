Disney Favourites Joe Jonas And Ex Demi Lovato Reunite At Halloween Party, See Pic

Disney fans were over the moon on Sunday when their Camp Rock favourites, Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunited at a Halloween party. The two used to be a popular couple, but soon became exes in 2010. Read more to find out how the duo reunited.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunite at a Halloween party

The former Camp Rock couple met once again on Sunday night and Joe Jonas shared a picture from their reunion. In the picture, Joe has a headset on and was probably performing, which Demi was seen in black lipstick, smiling from ear to ear in the selfie. Jonas added a heart emoji for his long-time co-star in the story he posted on Instagram.

See Joe Jonas' story with Demi Lovato here

The musician is currently married to Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the popular HBO drama, Game of Thrones. He recently shared a loved-up picture with her on the Jonas Brothers tour. He shared glimpses into their time together ahead of the Jonas Brothers concert at Boston's Fenway Park stadium, the next location for the band's Remember This Tour tour, which recently came to an end. In the picture, Joe can be seen sharing a passionate liplock with his wife, and the other pictures included him relaxing with his brothers.

The Game Of Thrones star also headed to Instagram to give her fans and followers a look into her time on her husband's tour. In the video, she could be seen doing a catwalk on the stage and pretending there was a crowd, ahead of the concert. She poked fun at the empty stadium and wrote, ''What a crowd.''

Demi Lovato on the other hand has been busy with their UFO Docuseries, Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which released on YouTube in September 2021. The series is all about Lovato's experience with UFOs and making contact with them. In the trailer, Demi mentioned that they tried a 'protocol' that made something appear above them in the sky. The singer also mentioned that it was a 'question mark' that appeared in the sky before it suddenly blacked out. They cited this as the moment they knew their life was going to 'change in a spiritual way'.

Image: AP