Disney Hosts Haunted Mansion Premiere Sans Actors In First Red Carpet Post Actors' Strike

The SAG-AFTRA strike in congruence with the writer's strike has painted a sombre picture for Hollywood in the near future. Disney recently hosted the red carpet premiere for film Haunted Mansion. However, with the actors giving it a miss in solidarity with the strike rules governing them, the Disney premiere turned out to be a rather under-the-radar affair.

3 things you need to know

The SAG-AFTRA recently announced an indefinite actors' strike which has halted any and all on or off camera work by actors including promotional events.

The strike joins forces with the WGA-announced writers' strike which has been in effect since May 2.

Disney's Haunted Mansion will be releasing on July 28.

Haunted Mansion actors give premiere a miss



Disney's Haunted Mansion boasts of an expansive cast including names like Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Danny DeVito and Rosario Dawson to name a few. The cast however was predictably a no-show in accordance with the rules governing the SAG-AFTRA strike in effect. Director Justin Simien and producers Jan Lin and Jonathan Eirich arrived halfway through the red carpet and made a statement on behalf of the cast.

(Theme park characters walk the red carpet premiere of Haunted Mansion as actors give it a miss |Image:@CoveredGeekly/Twitter)



Simien shared how though the situation was dismal he was proud of the cast nonetheless. He further felt the need to come and say what they could not say owing to their absence. He said, "I feel very ambivalent about it, but at the same time, I’m just so proud of this cast... If they can’t be here to speak for it, I felt like I had to be here to speak for it. It’s sad that they’re not here, at the same time, I totally support the reason why they’re not here. And I’m happy to be the one to ring the bell in their stead."

Most promotional events are being cancelled



In the wake of the twin strikes with actors firm in their solidarity with the cause, most studios and streaming platforms have cancelled upcoming events. A rather notable event in this regard has been the US premiere of Oppenheimer which was called off following the cast leaving the UK premiere midway. Disney however, went ahead with the Haunted Mansion premiere, making use of theme park characters to pose with fans and inviting influencers on board the Haunted Mansion attraction.