Disney In Row Over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill; Pixar Staff Accuse Studio Of Censorship

Disney has come under fire over its stance related to Florida's House Bill 1557, being dubbed as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. While the studio had attracted criticism for financial support to the lawmakers behind the passing of the bill, its CEO recently mentioned the company's 'long history in supporting' the LGBTQ community.

Pixar employees were not pleased with the statement and accused them of censoring content showing same-sex affection. The statement by the employees claims that Disney edited out 'nearly every moment of overtly gay affection', irrespective of the displeasure to it expressed by the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.

They are now urging the company to publicly denounce the bill.

Pixar employees hit out at Disney over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill prohibits instructions or discussions from school personnel or third parties around sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through grade 3. The bill has been sent to the Governor, who is likely to approve it after the Republican-backed politicians passed it in the legislature amid protests by the Democrats who believed that it would marginalise the LGBTQ community.

After financial support to the lawmakers, Disney now said it supported the bill. Moreover, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, as per a report on Variety, announced during the shareholders' meeting on Wednesday that it would be donating $5 million to Human Rights Campaign and other LGBTQ rights organizations. He also shared that he would take the matter of the 'concerns' regarding the legislation up with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Chapek shared that on a phone call, the Governor wanted to ensure that the bill was not going to be weaponised to 'unduly harm' LGBTQ kids and their families.

The Human Rights Campaign turned down the offer of the donation until 'meaningful action' was taken with regard to the legislation.

Pixar issues statement on Disney's controversy regarding 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Pixar, in its statement, claimed that they had witnessed 'beautiful stories, full of diverse characters' being 'shaved down to crumbs of what they once were' after the Disney 'corporate reviews.'

The employees also pointed out Disney was infamous for shutting down a fan-created Pride event, removing a same-sex couple for dancing together in the '80s, and not hosting Pride events until 2019. The employees wrote that they felt 'terrible' about a company that made money from Pride merchandise, but chose to 'step back' at the time of their 'greatest need' when their rights were 'at risk.'

In the statement, they urged Disney to 'fully denounce' the legislation publicly, withdraw the financial support to the legislators and 'make amends' for their financial involvement. They urged the studio to not 'placate both sides', but to 'unequivocally stand' with their LGBTQ employees and stand against the bill in Florida, as well as other parts of the USA.