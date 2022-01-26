After Games of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage commented on Disney’s remake of Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, the giant production house responded to his criticism. The actor was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic.

To set the record straight following the remarks, a spokesperson of Disney said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Still years from release, Snow White will have cultural consultants, just like other live-action films such as Aladdin and Mulan. The film has been in development for three years; the studio has been reimagining the dwarf characters since the earliest stages.

Earlier, on January 25, Peter told Maron that he is not happy with the concept. Sharing his opinion on the same, Peter said that he was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. The actor said that with so many concepts in life, the makers are still telling the story of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs. Peter said that it "makes no sense to me” Disney had recently announced that West Side Story’s breakout actor Rachel Zegler would be playing Snow White, while Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been roped in for the part of the Evil Queen.

The original Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs was the first full-length animated feature from Disney and are one of the studio’s most iconic films. It has been confirmed that Marc Webb will be directing the film along with Marc Platt as the producer. The film is expected to begin production this year. It was stated by Webb that it was Zegler's singing ability and more that made her perfect for the classic Disney fairytale.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash