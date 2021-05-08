Disney Shares New 'Cruella' Posters Revealing The Characters Of The Film

Cruella cast has Academy Award-winner Emma Stone in the titular role as Estella “Cruella” de Vil with two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman, and others. Directed by Craig Gillespie, it is a crime comedy-drama film. With its premiere coming closer, the makers have dropped new character posters and a special look.

Cruella posters describing the characters out

Disney has shared five fresh Cruella posters. The black-and-white pictures have words and quotes that describe the character. They also inform that the Cruella release date is set for May 28, 2021, in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. Check out the pictures below.

Emma Stone as Cruella

IMAGE: CRUELLA TWITTER

Emma Thompson as Baroness

IMAGE: CRUELLA TWITTER

Joel Fry as Jasper

IMAGE: CRUELLA TWITTER

Paul Walter Hauser as Horace

IMAGE: CRUELLA TWITTER

Kibby Howell-Baptiste as Anita

IMAGE: CRUELLA TWITTER

Cruella "Meet the villain" special look

Disney also released a new video giving a glimpse at Cruella. It starts with the titular character as a child displaying her uniqueness when it comes to fashion. The video hints at how sweet Estella was never real as Cruella was always hidden inside. She is then seen making grant entries and doing the bad jobs. Take a look at the video below.

Official Cruella plot via Disney

The film is about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas' most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella”, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly Haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

The live-action movie is based on the character, introduced in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and then in 1961 Walt Disney animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians by Bill Peet. The screenplay is by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Fans are excited to see Emma Stone in the villainous avatar.

IMAGE: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS YOUTUBE

