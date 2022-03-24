Disney Star Raven-Symoné & Raven’s Home Cast Walk Off Set To Protest 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

A group of The Walt Disney Company employees staged a full-fledged walkout to protest Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education bill a.k.a Don't Say Gay Bill that was passed on March 8, 2022. Not only employees but several supporters showed up at the virtual and in-person rally to call attention to the world's largest entertainment company's soft handling of the anti-LGBTQ legislation. For the unversed, in simple terms, Florida's bill will restrict learning of sexual orientation and gender identity to the early grades in schools.

The bill caused an uproar as it posed a threat to the LGBTQ community and their identity in society. Disney and its CEO Bob Chapek were also caught in a massive controversy regarding their soft handling of the bill and moreover, as per Variety, an Orlando Sentinel report suggested that the company has also donated financial aid to all the sponsors and co-sponsors responsible for the bill. As more voices join the protest rally against the entertainment giant, Disney star Raven-Symoné and the entire cast of Raven’s Home stood in solidarity with the community.

Raven-Symoné & Raven’s Home walkoff set to protest 'Don't Say Gay bill'

Taking to her Instagram, the 36-year-old actor who started her career as a Disney child artist shared a video with the cast of Raven's Home and called the bill 'ridiculous'. She also encouraged her fans to stand up against the controversial legislation and support the ongoing movement. Fans also came in support of the actor and the cast as they showered love in the comment section. Check out the video here.

In the caption, Symoné talked about the significance of having an education that reflects the right of every child regardless of their background. She wrote,

''In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the “don’t say gay bill” we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out. In today's world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for. #dontsaygaybill #🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈''

Image: Instagram/@ravensymone/ravensymonebra