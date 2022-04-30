Disney Swaps Release Dates For 'The Marvels' And 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'

Two of Marvel's most-anticipated 2023 blockbusters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, have swapped release dates, according to an announcement by Disney. While the new Ant-Man film will arrive on February 17, 2023, the Captain Marvel sequel is set to hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

Disney teased both titles in its CinemaCon presentation, while also teasing footage from the upcoming December release, Avatar: The Way Of Water, extended footage of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and 30 minutes of Lightyear.

Both the films will be released after the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love & Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to come out later this year. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still planned for a release on May 5, 2023. Ant-Man 3 now becomes the first MCU flick of 2023.

As for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it stars the characters Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Pym / Wasp. Directed by Peyton Reed, it stars Paul Rudd, and Evangeline Lilly, alongside Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors. The movie will be the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

On the other hand, Brie Larson is all set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in The Marvels. Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, will make an appearance in the film following her Ms Marvel debut, while Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, will also be seen in a pivotal role.

In an earlier conversation with Uproxx, Brie revealed she was stunned after reading the script for the first time. She said, "I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they’re not afraid to go there. So I’m super excited about what we did." She also lauded director Nia DaCosta for her 'immense talent'.

