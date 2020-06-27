Disney To Renovate Splash Mountain To Feature Its First Black Princess Tiana

Amid calls to change the Splash Mountain theme park because of its ties with 1946 film Song of the South, an official from Walt Disney Co said that it was recasting the ride to make it based on Tiana, the first Black princess and the star of 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The announcement comes as the company had been facing backlash for the current theme park, which is believed to be promoting racist stereotypes.

According to an international media report, Disney said that the changes had been in the works since last year, however, due to the raging anti-racism protests, the company decided to make the announcement official. Amid calls for racial justice, Disney in a blog post said that the Splash Mountain will ‘soon be completely reimagined’ with a story that features Princess Tiana preparing to attend a Mardi Gras Performance. The company also said that changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company said, “Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou”.

The company added, “The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year”.

Companies against discrimination, hate speech

Meanwhile, several companies are revisiting works from the past in the wake of the anti-racism protests triggered by the death of African American George Floyd. From Adidas to Coca Cola, several companies around the globe are taking initiative to spread awareness. The protests have forced the Businesses to scrutinise their platforms and policies with respect to hate speech, discrimination on the basis of colour, etc.

While Facebook came under scanner for not taking action against hate speech, Unilever had suspended advertising on Facebook and Twitter through at least the end of the year. Other companies like Verizon, The North Face, Honda, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and Ben and Jerry’s have also paused their advertising on Facebook. Hindustan Unilever, on the other hand, announced that it would be dropping the name of its long-standing 'Fair & Lovely' product in order to be more inclusive and would remove the words ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/ lightning’ from its products’ packs and communication.

