Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Gets Release Date; Film To Come Out In March 2023

Disney's family adventure spookfest Haunted Mansion is one of the most anticipated films ever sing it was announced. The film is based on the company's signature theme park rides and fans have been waiting to know when the movie will be out. After much anticipation, Disney recently announced Haunted Mansion is set to release next year.

Haunted Mansion release date

As per a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has locked the release date of its much-anticipated project Haunted Mansion. On Friday, February 25, the company revealed the film will release on March 10, 2023. The film will compete against Warner Bros.' Wanka, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 17, 2023.

Haunted Mansion cast

The theme-parked inspired Disney film Haunted Mansion will see Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddinsh in the lead roles. Apart from these two, the film also has Dany DeVito in an important role. Last year in September, another Hollywood star joined the cast of the film. The actor is none other than Owen Wilson.

More about Haunted Mansion

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Haunted Mansion will follow the story of a mother and her son, who come across a mansion, which is more than it appears to be. Along their way, the mother-son duo will come across some eccentric characters, who are the key to unlocking the mystery of the haunted mansion. The film is being helmed by Justine Simien, who is known for directing films like Dear White People and Bad Hair. Much like Disney's other movie, the film is expected to be both horror and funny. As the movie is one of the most-awaited projects of Disney, much about its plot has not been revealed yet.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, the producers of the 2019 billion-dollar grosser Aladdin, are set to bankroll this big-budget film through their Rideback banner. Rideback's Nick Reynolds is serving as the executive producer of the movie. The film's draft has been written by Katie Dippold, known for the films GHostbusters and The Heat. As per the leading daily, the project was filmed last year in New Orleans and Atlanta.

Image: Unsplash