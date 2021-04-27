Disney's New 'Cruella' Trailer Unleashes The Brand New Look Of Villain Emma Stone

Disney has recently released a new trailer of the villainous origin story of Cruella. Set against the backdrop of 1970s London, the new teaser sees glimpses of Cruella’s (Played by Emma Stone) journey through the ups and downs of the fashion world that changes the course of her life entirely. The new-look of Emma Stone in the trailer has garnered anticipation about the upcoming film to a whole new level.

Cruella’s trailer: New look

In the trailer, audiences can see that Cruella begins her career as an apprentice in the world of fashion designers. The enthusiastic girl is constantly turned down by her employers and colleague who try to diminish her thunder. However, she gains fame post pulling off and stealing a show that features showcasing her stunning dress at a social event attended by Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion maverick who has a keen eye for unique designs.

In the first half of the clip, Emma appears in a grunge redhead look and as the trailer proceeds, one can visibly see her transformation. From being an innocent girl with glasses, she changes into a ruthless designer. By the end of the trailer, Emma is completely consumed by revenge unleashing a side that none might have guessed. Watch the new Cruella trailer below:

About Cruella the film

The film Cruella, traces the life of Estella, an elated designer who dreams to make it big in the fashion industry. Amidst the punk rock revolution, Estella becomes friends with two thieves who just like her wish to build a great life for themselves in London. By making a grand entrance at a social event, Estella gets noticed by a fashion legend. As time passes, Estella embarks on a dark, wicked, and twisted journey of revenge. Changing herself as Cruella, she aims at taking her revenge from the world which did not treat her well.

The film is scheduled for a release in theatres on May 28, 2021. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, not everyone will be able to enjoy watching the film in cinema houses. Hence, the film will also be released on Disney+ Premier Access on the same day.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Cruella Trailer)