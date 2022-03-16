Disney's 'Snow White' Set Catches Fire In UK; Studio Confirms 'no Filming Was Underway'

A fire broke out on March 15 on the sets of Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White at Pinewood Studios in the UK, causing damage to the property in the studio. According to reports by Variety, the stage was under construction for the movie when reportedly a tree caught alight, leading to a huge blaze.

Stating no harm was caused to anyone, a source close to Disney confirmed the leading International media outlet that 'No filming was underway." Photographs taken outside from the production facility showed smoke billowing around the outside of the building. The fire is believed to have broken out on Pinewood's Richard Attenborough stage. A source on the basis of anonymity told the news outlet that a lot of wood, trees, etc was currently being built in the Richard Attenborough stage.

Disney's Snow White set catches fire

According to various media reports, rumours are a buzz that the piece of set has caught alight and spread across the rest of the set. Some crew in the studio were shaken but evacuated without injury. No casualties have been reported and it is not believed any actors were on set when the fire broke out. The live-action version of the animated classic is set to star Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

This is not the first time that Pinewood Studios has caught fire. Earlier, the studios caught fire on at least two other occasions: on Ridley Scott's 1984 film Legend and in 2006 during a shoot for the Bond film Casino Royale. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, posting at 3.13 p.m. local time that there had been a “fire in [an] industrial unit” on Pinewood Road in Iver Heath. Twelve appliances (which can mean both fire trucks and other tools such as pumps and ladders) and crews were in attendance.

Image: Instagram/thescreenfandome/Pixabay