'Disrespectful Outcry Won't Affect': DC Boss On Row Over Henry Cavill's 'Superman' Ouster

James Gunn, the DC Studios CEO, addressed the recent controversy about Henry Cavill's ouster as Superman, in a new Instagram post. Fans of Cavill were outraged at DC's decision to drop the British actor who played the red-caped superhero in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Justice League' and 'Black Adam'. Addressing the outrage, Gunn wrote, "Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

The outrage began after Henry Cavill announced on an Instagram post that he will not be playing Superman in the next film on the superhero. "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," the actor had stated.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” he added.

Cavill's announcement sent social media into a tizzy with the new leaders of DC facing a wave of backlash.

Now, James Gunn, has come out with a statement on the controversy. "One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least."

"We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make it difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC," Gunn wrote.

James Gunn's post got many reactions

Gunn's statement has seen an overwhelming response. Actor Michael B. Jordan stood in support and applauded with clap emojis. They had worked together in the animated film 'Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox'. Zachary Levi wrote, " Amen" in the comment and they had worked in the film "Shazam!" produced by DC studios. And Matthew Lillard commented "This is how you lead. The DC future is bright."

Recently, the newly-appointed DC Studios CEO, James Gunn, and Peter Safran have announced a new approach to the presentation and production lineup, particularly the 'Superman' and the 'Wonder Woman' franchises.

In November, DC studio announced to put the new Superman film, starring Henry Cavill and directed by Charles Roven on hold as the two have been trying to revamp the DC universe, Variety reported.