Divided Hearts Of America Trailer: Benjamin Watson Weighs In On The Abortion Debate

Recently, NFL star Benjamin Watson and his wife Kirsten unveiled the trailer of the upcoming documentary titled Divided Hearts of America which is based on the ongoing abortion debate. Divided Hearts of America will be released via an on-demand service in the USA titled SalemNOW on September 17, 2020. The trailer for the documentary is a cut-shot of various interviews done for the presentation which have been loosely tied up to build a narrative. Check out the trailer below -

Also read: 'The Walking Dead' To Wrap Up After Season 11, Carol-Daryl Spin-off In The Works

Divided Hearts of America trailer

Divided Hearts of America is a passion project for NFL star Benjamin Watson who has been working on this documentary for a long time. It was first announced back in January 2020 and the trailer for the same has arrived now. The trailer opens with a hard-hitting statement - 'When does a person get rights?', jumping straight into the pro-life/choice debate. By the looks of it, Benjamin Watson's documentary will be showcasing both the sides of the debate as the NFL star had already revealed during many public events. Whereas, the summary of the documentary noted down in the description section of the YouTube trailer also hints at the same. Check out the synopsis below -

Also read: What Time Does Green Book Release On SonyLIV? Here Are Details About The 2018 Film

Abortion in America has been a hot topic issue for decades. If you've ever wrestled with the abortion debate, Divided Hearts of America is a must-see. With more than 30 insightful interviews, this documentary seeks to bring humanity and understanding to both sides of the story.

Also read: Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Their 5th Child; Fans Pour Love

Benjamin has been an executive producer for the documentary and has also partially self-financed the film. The film will feature a total of 30 interviews of people who hold different opinions around the abortion debate which has been long-running in the USA. Thus the title of the documentary is befitting to the message it wishes to bring to the table of the toxicity branching out from both the sides. The documentary is all set to feature some prominent faces like the former presidential candidate Ben Carson and the niece of Martin Luther King Jr, Alveda King. Divided Hearts of America has been written and directed by Chad Bonham.

Image courtesy - Divided Hearts of America trailer

Also read: Jonathan Scott Opens Up About His Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.