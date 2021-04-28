DJ Envy Receives Flak For Supporting Police In Ma’Khia Bryant's Killing

The Breakfast Club released a new episode on Monday, April 26, 2021, and it featured Dr Umar Johnson who was a part of the show for a fifth time talking about American Racism, Joe Biden's Agenda, Interracial Relationships and more. During the show, DJ Envy who is one of the hosts, went on to defend the police for the killing of 16-year-old Black Girl Ma’Khia Bryant by a cop in Columbus, Ohio and ever since the video released, he has been receiving major flak due to the same. Read along and find out what Envy had to say and how people are reacting.

DJ Envy receives flak for supporting police in Ma’Khia Bryant's shooting

Earlier in April, a 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was shot to death by officer Nicholas Reardon in Columbus, Ohio. The killing has led to protests around the country along with several people pointing out the hypocrisy by the department on how they deal with black people and white people, mentioning that white people are calmly taken into custody even when they do the most heinous of crimes. The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy seemed to be in support of the cops, as he expressed in the recent episode.

He said, “Every case is different, and in this case, if I pull up to a scene and see a girl chasing another girl [and] about to stab a girl, my job as a police officer is to make sure that girl doesn’t get killed. And the law allows me to stop that killing or that stabbing by any means necessary. That’s what the law allows me to do, on both sides”.

Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy debate the Ma'Khia Bryant killing, with Envy claiming it was justified. #TheBreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/uHCtZ8Ph3x — Aaron (@_Aaron_448) April 23, 2021

Envy further defended the officer after Johnson shared his views and said that these crimes should be considered hate crimes. The former said, “I’m not gon’ lie, I don’t agree with you on this one”. Further adding, “This situation, my only thing is this, and you’re talking to somebody whose father is a retired cop, alright?” Envy said. “Now, when that cop pulled up, he doesn’t know friend or foe. He doesn’t know who called the police”.

The video of Envy saying the same was recently shared on Twitter, and here is how people are reacting;

As a police officer there are many ways that you can keep a citizen safe. Disarming a criminal is one and he skipped that step. I would’ve even understood tasing her... he shot to kill. — ð™Žð™–ð™™ð™žð™š ð™ˆð™–ð™šðŸ¦‹ (@SadieMonetA) April 27, 2021

its funny cuz he also says he woulnt of pulled the trigger if he was the cop — themangasbetter (@yumybleach) April 27, 2021

DJ envy got this all wrong. Some police seem to view communities as hunting grounds. There must be a better option than the one taken by this officer or the current use of force protocols. No way I can believe otherwise — eggggggs2030 (@bizeconomics1) April 27, 2021

Imagine not knowing how to Stop a fight without using deadly force. For God sakes Envy, just stop talking. — CHECKMATE WESTðŸ¤ŒðŸ¿ THE CHAIRMAN (@WestCheckmate) April 27, 2021

Y'all gotta stop believing what police want you to believe and just listen to what they say and rethink, why would they say it in the first place. ðŸ¤” — WutUpDoe ðŸ“€ðŸŽšðŸŽšðŸ“€ (@djsmoove1967) April 27, 2021

