DJ Khaled's Net Worth Is As Enormous As His Car Collection; Details Inside

DJ Khaled has time and again got the audience grooving to his chartbuster songs. Since his debut album, Khaled has come a long way in his career and has been a part of nearly 57 blockbuster music projects. Take a look at DJ Khaled’s massive net worth as of 2020.

Also Read | DJ Khaled Announces 12th Album 'Khaled Khaled', Collaborates With Drake For Two Songs

DJ Khaled's net worth

As per reports published by a news portal, DJ Khaled’s net worth is estimated at $65 million USD, which converts to nearly â‚¹487.55 crores. The report further adds that DJ Khaled’s net worth was only $3 Million USD (â‚¹22.50 crores) when he started his career. DJ Khaled is the CEO and the Founder of We the Best Music Group. Reportedly, Khaled is a huge car enthusiast and has a massive collection of some of the world’s costliest cars. The list of his cars includes two Rolls Royce Phantom, one Mercedes Maybach Landaulet; one Rolls Royce Cullinan; one Rolls Royce Ghost Series 2; one Rolls Royce Wraith; one Rolls Royce Dwan; and a Cadillac Escalade. If the reports are to be believed, Khaled owns a house in Miami, which costs around $25.9 Million USD and $4.8 Million worth home in Florida.

Also Read | DJ Khaled Wears A Full Hazmat Suit As He Heads To A Dentist Appointment; See Pic

Khaled's musical journey

A Palestinian by origin, Khaled shot to prominence as a radio host in the 1990s on Miami's hip hop station, 99 Jamz and his popularity later prompted the local hip hop group, Terror Squad to hire Khaled as the DJ for their live performances. While working with the group on songs and concerts, Khaled also curated albums and later, released his debut studio album Listennn..., which won him a gold certification. Since his first release, Khaled delivered a few more songs and then founded the We the Best music group. Khaled shot to fame post the success of his fifth album, We the Best Forever. Besides working in the music industry, Khaled has also penned a book called The Keys featuring.

Also Read | DJ Khaled's Birthday: Best Songs By The Talented Music Composer

Also Read | DJ Khaled Announces 12th Album 'Khaled Khaled', Collaborates With Drake For Two Songs

(Image credits: Youtube screengrab from Cars For You)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.