DJ Marshmello's Truck Stolen; Car Chase Televised On Local News Channel

DJ Marshmello’s truck was stolen and the thief was arrested after he crashed into a light pole. The custom-built black Ford F-500 ($ 550,000 when converted to INR, is estimated to be over 4 crore) was stolen from the service bay of a Ford dealership in Van Nuys, California on Wednesday. The car chase was televised and a friend of DJ Marshmello even posted a short clip of the same along with a note on Instagram.

DJ Marshmello's truck stolen

Los Angeles Times reported that the thief, identified as Edward Cruz, rode to the dealership on a bicycle and tossed the bike into the bed of the stolen 3 ½ ton pickup truck. Reportedly, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies spotted the truck near Malibu Knolls and Piuma roads. The car chase was televised on local news station KCAL9 as the authorities chased the stolen truck from the freeway into the San Fernando Valley. It has not been revealed how much damage was caused to the vehicle when the thief’s joyride ended once he crashed into a light pole.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Dave Sparks, the designer and friend of Marshmello posted a video of the pursuit of the stolen vehicle. He wrote in the caption for the post, “When my homie/client @marshmellomusic @shalizi texts me late at night to tell me that his SMCO6x6 has been stolen and involved in a high-speed chase 😅 Got pretty wild for a minute there when they couldn’t stop it”. The video portrays that the vehicle left the freeway and moved onto the wide boulevards of the San Fernando Valley.

There were several attempts made by the authorities to stop the vehicle. A spike strip set across the truck’s path could not stop the vehicle. There was also an attempt to use a PIT move in which a pursuit intervention technique is done by the police cruisers where they tap the rear of a vehicle in an effort to force it to spin out.

However, these attempts could not give results at first. But soon after 10 PM, the driver lost control of the truck. While driving out from a Taco Bell parking, he drove onto a sidewalk and sheared off a light pole. Reportedly, the thief surrendered without struggle and investigators think that drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: DJ Marshmello Twitter and IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.